Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Down 8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.97. 415,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,029,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

