Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NYSE LSPD traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. 3,506,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.83.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.