Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,679,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

