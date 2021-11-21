Level Four Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. HSBC upped their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

