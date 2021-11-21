Level Four Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,775 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $58.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

