Level Four Financial LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

