Level Four Financial LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after buying an additional 555,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after buying an additional 458,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 227,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 227,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69.

