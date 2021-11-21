Level Four Financial LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $74,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $151.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

