Level Four Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,044 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $301.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.87 and its 200 day moving average is $257.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

