Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $431.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $326.06 and a 1-year high of $432.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

