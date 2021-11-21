Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 859 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 62.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

