Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

