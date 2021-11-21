Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

