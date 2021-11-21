Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares in the last quarter.

DEF opened at $70.12 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

