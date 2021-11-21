Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

CRL opened at $379.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

