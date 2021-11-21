Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $161.48 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $164.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.