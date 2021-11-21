Lenovo Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.8222 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

