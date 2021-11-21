Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Leaf Mobile alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$198.81 million and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leaf Mobile has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$5.80.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.