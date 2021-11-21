LBRY Credits 24 Hour Volume Reaches $325,945.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $25.71 million and $325,945.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.41 or 0.07254685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,125.14 or 0.99812250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.