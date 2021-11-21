Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

