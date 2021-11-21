Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

