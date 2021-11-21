Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $$64.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

