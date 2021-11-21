L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

