L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
