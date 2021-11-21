KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) received a €81.00 ($92.05) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €76.50 ($86.93).

Shares of ETR:KWS opened at €75.20 ($85.45) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.48. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €61.70 ($70.11) and a fifty-two week high of €80.90 ($91.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

