KUN (KUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $39,857.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. KUN has a market cap of $39,857.00 and $374.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $19.93 or 0.00033938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.07344267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.64 or 0.99958836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.