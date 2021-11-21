Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 37.4% in October

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:KUKE opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KUKE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kuke Music during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kuke Music during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

