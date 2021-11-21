Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $70.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.