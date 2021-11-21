Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $70.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
KSS stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
