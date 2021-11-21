KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.