KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

FPE opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

