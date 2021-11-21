KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

