Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.09 or 0.00943932 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

