Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

