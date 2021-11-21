KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Head-To-Head Comparison

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -20.15% -29.45% -5.12% Sabre -69.74% -442.63% -15.82%

KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 0.88 -$49.93 million ($1.48) -4.05 Sabre $1.33 billion 2.04 -$1.27 billion ($3.36) -2.50

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KLDiscovery and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sabre has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.60%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

Sabre beats KLDiscovery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

