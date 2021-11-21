Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% in the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,021,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

