keyTango (TANGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $9,077.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, keyTango has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00229288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00088055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

TANGO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,244,633 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

