KeyCorp Comments on Public Storage’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.40.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $331.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.05 and its 200-day moving average is $308.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

