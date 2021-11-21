Kevin C. Tang Sells 1,287,577 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $2,948,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 945.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

