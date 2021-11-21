Kevin C. Tang Sells 1,287,577 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 1,287,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $2,948,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Odonate Therapeutics
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
