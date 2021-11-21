Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 902 ($11.78) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 949.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 889.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. Keller Group has a 12-month low of GBX 609 ($7.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63).

In related news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

