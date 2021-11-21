Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $571.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

