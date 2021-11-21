Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 53,531.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after buying an additional 896,654 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Kaman by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after buying an additional 213,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 2,879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 136,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.