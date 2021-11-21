Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

KALU traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.