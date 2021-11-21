Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Update

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $428,575. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.
KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
