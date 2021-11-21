K Thomas Bailey Sells 7,843 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $86.42.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,598.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $657,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.