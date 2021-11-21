JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) by 79.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $3.80 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMPI. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

