JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 5th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 5.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 576.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $114.09 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

