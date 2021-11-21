JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 650

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 511.98.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

