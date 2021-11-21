JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNLN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Greenlane by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 15.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,776 shares of company stock worth $727,987. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

