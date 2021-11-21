JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $105.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

NYSE BBWI opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

