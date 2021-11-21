Joseph A. Cutillo Sells 28,404 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

