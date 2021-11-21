Joseph A. Cutillo Sells 28,404 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:STRL opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.67.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
About Sterling Construction
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
