Jonestrading Lowers AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target to $14.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jonestrading from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MITT. BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of MITT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 244.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 139,608 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 392,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 266,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

