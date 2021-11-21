Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

